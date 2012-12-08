版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 8日 星期六 08:31 BJT

Mexico sees growth easing in budget forecasts

MEXICO CITY Dec 7 Mexican economic growth will probably ease slightly in 2013 due to ongoing weakness in its main trading partner, the United States, Mexico's finance minister said on Friday.

Presenting Mexico's latest budget, Luis Videgaray said he expected growth in Latin America's second biggest economy to ease to around 3.5 percent next year. The Mexican economy is expected to grow by around four percent in 2012.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐