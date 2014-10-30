Mexican Senate passes income plan for 2015 budget

MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Mexico's Senate late on Wednesday passed the income plan for the 2015 budget, returning it to the lower house of Congress for final approval after lawmakers cut projected oil revenues, following a recent dip in international crude prices.

The revised budget forecasts an average oil price of $79 per barrel next year, below an original government proposal for $82. Mexico's lower house had this month approved the budget plan with an estimated average of $81 per barrel.

Oil prices have slumped following a production glut and concerns about slowing global growth. Prices for heavy Mexican crude MEX-OSP hit a four-year low this month.

Mexico, Latin America's second biggest economy, is a major exporter of crude to the United States and the government has long relied on oil sales from state-run company Pemex to fund about one-third of its federal budget. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)