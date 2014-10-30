Mexican Senate passes income plan for 2015 budget

MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Mexico's Senate late on
Wednesday passed the income plan for the 2015 budget, returning
it to the lower house of Congress for final approval after
lawmakers cut projected oil revenues, following a recent dip in
international crude prices.
The revised budget forecasts an average oil price of $79 per
barrel next year, below an original government proposal for $82.
Mexico's lower house had this month approved the budget plan
with an estimated average of $81 per barrel.
Oil prices have slumped following a production glut and
concerns about slowing global growth. Prices for heavy Mexican
crude MEX-OSP hit a four-year low this month.
Mexico, Latin America's second biggest economy, is a major
exporter of crude to the United States and the government has
long relied on oil sales from state-run company Pemex
to fund about one-third of its federal budget.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)