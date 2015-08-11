Cargill to unveil $7.25 bln business plan for Mexico- paper

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Global commodities trader Cargill will unveil a $7.25 billion business plan for Mexico for 2015-2018, which includes financing for agriculture, crop purchases and $167 million in direct foreign investment, local paper El Financiero said on Tuesday.
Cargill was not immediately available for comment.
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.