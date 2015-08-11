版本:
Cargill to unveil $7.25 bln business plan for Mexico- paper

MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Global commodities trader Cargill will unveil a $7.25 billion business plan for Mexico for 2015-2018, which includes financing for agriculture, crop purchases and $167 million in direct foreign investment, local paper El Financiero said on Tuesday.

Cargill was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)

