Mexico's Carlos Slim increases his stake in America Movil

MEXICO CITY Aug 10 Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim has slightly raised his stake in telecoms giant America
Movil, according to a filing from the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission posted on Monday.
The report indicates that Slim now controls 29.5 percent of
L shares in America Movil, up from the 29.1 percent
holding that he had reported in March.
America Movil is at the center of Slim's business empire and
is a leading provider of mobile phone and pay TV services in
Latin America.
Carlos Slim and his family are named as number 2 in Forbes'
list of the richest people in the world.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)