UPDATE 7-Exhausted passengers disembark stricken Carnival ship in Alabama

* New public relations disaster for global cruise line
* Ship lost power and toilets overflowed
* Some passengers reject cruise line executive's apology
By Kaija Wilkinson
MOBILE, Ala., Feb 14 A crippled cruise ship that
lost power for more than four days in the Gulf of Mexico was
pulled into a port in Mobile, Alabama, late on Thursday as
passengers cheered the end of a "hellish" voyage marked by
overflowing toilets and stinking cabins.
Tugboats pulled the Carnival Triumph into port in a drama
that played out live on U.S. cable news stations, creating
another public relations nightmare for cruise giant Carnival
Corp. Last year, its Costa Concordia luxury ship grounded off
the coast of Italy, killing 32 people.
Exhausted passengers lined the ship's decks, waving towels
and flashlights and cheering as it pulled into dock, while
hundreds of people watched from the shore.
Carnival officials said it could take up to five hours for
the more than 4,200 people on board to disembark the ship, which
has only one working elevator.
Once on solid ground, many passengers still had a lengthy
journey ahead. More than 100 buses were lined up waiting to
carry passengers on a seven-hour bus ride to Galveston, Texas,
while others had elected to stay overnight in hotels in Mobile
before flying home, Carnival said.
An engine fire on Sunday knocked out power and plumbing
across most of the 893-foot (272-metre) vessel and left it
adrift in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship, which went into service
in 1999, was on a four-day cruise and on its way back from a
stop in Cozumel, Mexico.
Over the last four days, passengers described an
overpowering stench on parts of the ship and complained to
relatives and media by cellphone that toilets and drainpipes
overflowed, soaking many cabins and interior passages in sewage
and turning the vessel into what some have described as a giant
Petri dish.
"The thing I'm looking forward to most is having a working
toilet and not having to breathe in the smell of fecal matter,"
said Jacob Combs, an Austin, Texas-based sales executive with a
healthcare and hospice company.
Combs, 30, who said he had been traveling with friends and
family on the Triumph, had nothing but praise for its crew
members, saying they had gone through "hell" cleaning up after
some of the passengers on the sea cruise.
"Just imagine the filth," Combs told Reuters. "People were
doing crazy things and going to the bathroom in sinks and
showers. It was inhuman. The stewards would go in and clean it
all up. They were constantly cleaning," he said.
Officials greeted passengers with warm food and blankets and
cell phones. Carnival Cruise Lines Chief Executive Gerry Cahill
told reporters he planned to board the ship and personally
apologize to passengers for their ordeal.
"I know the conditions on board were very poor," he said. "I
know it was difficult. I want to apologize for subjecting our
guests to that," he said.
"We pride ourselves with providing our guests with a great
vacation experience and clearly we failed in this particular
case."
Operated by Carnival Cruise Lines, the flagship brand of
Carnival Corp , the ship left Galveston a week
ago carrying 3,143 passengers and 1,086 crew. It was supposed to
return there on Monday.
A Coast Guard cutter escorted the Triumph on its long voyage
into port since Monday, and a Coast Guard helicopter ferried
about 3,000 lbs (1,360 kg) of equipment including a generator to
the stricken ship late on Wednesday.
Earlier in the week, some passengers reported on the poor
conditions on the Triumph. They said people were getting sick
and passengers had been told to use plastic "biohazard" bags as
makeshift toilets.
Smoke from the engine fire was so thick that passengers on
the lower decks in the rear of the ship had to be permanently
evacuated and slept the rest of the voyage on the decks under
sheets, passengers said.
'VERY CHALLENGING CIRCUMSTANCES'
Cahill has issued several apologies and Carnival, the
world's largest cruise company, says passengers will receive a
full credit for the cruise plus transportation expenses, a
future cruise credit equal to the amount paid for this voyage,
plus a payment of $500 a person to help compensate for the "very
challenging circumstances" aboard the ship.
Mary Poret, who spoke to her 12-year-old daughter aboard the
Triumph on Monday, rejected Cahill's apology in comments to CNN
on Thursday, as she waited anxiously in Mobile with a friend for
the Triumph's arrival.
"Seeing urine and feces sloshing in the halls, sleeping on
the floor, nothing to eat, people fighting over food, $500?
What's the emotional cost? You can't put money on that," Poret
said.
Some passengers said conditions onboard improved on Thursday
after the generator was delivered to the ship, providing power
for a grill to cook hot food.
Carnival Corp Chairman and CEO Micky Arison faced criticism
in January 2012 for failing to travel to Italy and take personal
charge of the Costa Concordia crisis after the luxury cruise
ship operated by Carnival's Costa Cruises brand grounded on
rocks off the Tuscan island of Giglio. The tragedy unleashed
numerous lawsuits against his company.
The cruise ship mogul has taken a low-key approach to the
Triumph situation as well, even as it grabbed a growing share of
the U.S. media spotlight. His only known public appearance since
Sunday was courtside on Tuesday at a game played by his Miami
Heat championship professional basketball team.
"I think they really are trying to do the right thing, but I
don't think they have been able to communicate it effectively,"
said Marcia Horowitz, an executive who handles crisis management
at Rubenstein Associates, a New York-based public relations
firm.
"Most of all, you really need a face for Carnival," she
added. "You can do all the right things. But unless you
communicate it effectively, it will not see the light of day."
Carnival Corp shares closed down 11 cents at $37.35 in
trading on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares
closed down 4 percent at $37.46 on Wednesday after the company
said voyage disruptions and repair costs related to Carnival
Triumph could shave up to 10 cents a share off its second-half
earnings.
The Triumph is a Bahamian-flagged vessel and the Bahamas
Maritime Authority will be the primary agency investigating the
cause of its engine room fire.
Earlier this month, Carnival repaired an electrical issue on
one of the Triumph's alternators. The company said there was no
evidence of any connection between the repair and the fire.
For all the passengers' grievances, they will likely find it
difficult to sue the cruise operator for any damages, legal
sources said. Over the years, the cruise industry has put in
place a legal structure that shields operators from big-money
lawsuits.