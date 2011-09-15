Mexico C.bank governor sees solid growth in 2012

NEW YORK, Sept 15 Mexican Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday the government's recent economic forecasts might understate economic growth, but he remains comfortable with a relatively neutral monetary policy.

"The government budget for next year presented an outlook for a rate of growth around 3.5 percent. It might be a little higher, I think," Carstens said in comments made at the Bloomberg Markets 50 summit. (Reporting by Daniel Bases and Steven C. Johnson, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)