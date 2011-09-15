Mexico C.bank governor sees solid growth in 2012

BRIEF-Aeromexico reports january 2017 traffic results
* For Jan ,demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (rpks), increased by 9.4%, year-on-year
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Mexican Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday the government's recent economic forecasts might understate economic growth, but he remains comfortable with a relatively neutral monetary policy.
"The government budget for next year presented an outlook for a rate of growth around 3.5 percent. It might be a little higher, I think," Carstens said in comments made at the Bloomberg Markets 50 summit. (Reporting by Daniel Bases and Steven C. Johnson, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* For Jan ,demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (rpks), increased by 9.4%, year-on-year
* Axalta Coating Systems - has appointed Ocean Vietnam International Trading Co as its distributor for Alesta Powder Coatings products in Vietnam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite hit a record high at the open on Tuesday.