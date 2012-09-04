Mexico catches Gulf Cartel leader - Mexican Marine source

| MEXICO CITY, Sept 4
the leader of the country's Gulf Cartel, Mario Cardenas, in one
of the highest-profile arrests in months in President Felipe
Calderon's war on drug gangs, a senior marine source said on
Tuesday.
Cardenas, who has run the cartel since his brother, former
leader Antonio Cardenas or "Tony Tormenta," was killed in a 2010
gunfight with the Mexican government, was captured in the
north-eastern state of Tamaulipas on Monday, the source told
Reuters.
The Gulf Cartel's power has waned in recent years in a feud
with Mexico's most brutal gang, the Zetas, which began life
providing protection to its operations in north-eastern Mexico.