版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三 02:03 BJT

Mexico catches Gulf Cartel leader - Mexican Marine source

| MEXICO CITY, Sept 4

MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 Mexican marines have caught the leader of the country's Gulf Cartel, Mario Cardenas, in one of the highest-profile arrests in months in President Felipe Calderon's war on drug gangs, a senior marine source said on Tuesday.

Cardenas, who has run the cartel since his brother, former leader Antonio Cardenas or "Tony Tormenta," was killed in a 2010 gunfight with the Mexican government, was captured in the north-eastern state of Tamaulipas on Monday, the source told Reuters.

The Gulf Cartel's power has waned in recent years in a feud with Mexico's most brutal gang, the Zetas, which began life providing protection to its operations in north-eastern Mexico.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐