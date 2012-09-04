UPDATE 1-Mexico catches leader of Gulf Cartel drug gang

By Lizbeth Diaz and David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 Mexico has captured a leader
of the country's Gulf Cartel in one of the highest-profile
arrests in months in President Felipe Calderon's war on drug
gangs.
Mario Cardenas was captured in the northeastern state of
Tamaulipas on Monday by Mexican marines, a source told Reuters.
He was paraded in front of the media in Mexico City on Tuesday.
The Gulf Cartel's power has waned in recent years in a feud
with Mexico's most brutal gang, the Zetas, which began life
providing protection to the cartel's operations in northeastern
Mexico.
Cardenas has helped run the cartel since his brother Antonio
Cardenas, known as "Tony Tormenta," was killed in a 2010
gunfight with the Mexican government.
Wearing a blue flak jacket and flip-flops and flanked by two
masked marines wielding semiautomatic rifles, the balding
Cardenas stood impassively, looking up occasionally, as
officials read out details of the operation to capture him.
An official said he was caught with weapons, ammunition,
around $10,000 worth of pesos in cash, and four small envelopes
containing a white powder that appeared to be cocaine.
During Calderon's six-year offensive against cartels, there
have been more than 55,000 drug-related killings. More than
3,000 police and soldiers have died, although many were involved
with the gangs.