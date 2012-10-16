版本:
Mexico group to launch new cement company Cementos Fortaleza

MEXICO CITY Oct 16 Mexico's privately-held conglomerate Elementia said on Tuesday it will launch a new cement company with a plant that will open in December with an annual output of 1 million tonnes, Elementia's CEO Eduardo Musalem said on Tuesday.

The new company is called Cementos Fortaleza and it will compete against leading Mexican cement maker Cemex.

