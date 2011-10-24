Mexico clears cement cos. of price fixing-document

MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexico's competition
watchdog has cleared Cemex and three other cement makers of
fixing prices, according to a document obtained by Reuters on
Monday.
Mexico's competition commission Cofeco launched the
investigation in 2006 in a bid to find out whether some cement
makers had teamed up to set prices since the early 1980s,
hurting other companies in the business.
Cofeco's investigation, which closed on Oct. 13, included
Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) (CX.N), Holcim Apasco, Cruz Azul and
Moctezuma (CMOCTEZ.MX), the document showed.
A Cofeco spokesman declined to comment on the closing of
the investigation. Cemex and the other three companies were not
available for comment.
The complaint that led to the investigation accused cement
makers of fixing prices from 1982 onward, a time when Mexico
had no competition laws.
Due to existing legislation, Cofeco can only gather
information in the five years prior to the start of any
investigation, meaning it did not find evidence of price fixing
in the 2001-2006 period covered by the investigation.
Cemex and Switzerland's Holcim Ltd HOLN.VX are the
subjects of a separate investigation for possible cartel
activity in the European Union.
(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom)