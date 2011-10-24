Mexico clears cement cos. of price fixing-document

MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexico's competition watchdog has cleared Cemex and three other cement makers of fixing prices, according to a document obtained by Reuters on Monday.

Mexico's competition commission Cofeco launched the investigation in 2006 in a bid to find out whether some cement makers had teamed up to set prices since the early 1980s, hurting other companies in the business.

Cofeco's investigation, which closed on Oct. 13, included Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) (CX.N), Holcim Apasco, Cruz Azul and Moctezuma (CMOCTEZ.MX), the document showed.

A Cofeco spokesman declined to comment on the closing of the investigation. Cemex and the other three companies were not available for comment.

The complaint that led to the investigation accused cement makers of fixing prices from 1982 onward, a time when Mexico had no competition laws.

Due to existing legislation, Cofeco can only gather information in the five years prior to the start of any investigation, meaning it did not find evidence of price fixing in the 2001-2006 period covered by the investigation.

Cemex and Switzerland's Holcim Ltd HOLN.VX are the subjects of a separate investigation for possible cartel activity in the European Union. (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom)