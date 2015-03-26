CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Mexico's Cemex has earmarked $100 mln of assets for sale - CEO

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
(Corrects throughout after company says it has identified assets to sell, but not yet sold them)
MONTERREY, March 26 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement makers, said on Thursday it had so far earmarked around $100 million worth of assets of the roughly $1 billion to $1.5 billion it is looking to divest.
Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez told journalists the company had identified around $100 million of assets to sell under a divestment plan announced in February.
Gonzalez also said that the company would have more clarity on the asset sales in the second quarter. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez, editing by G Crosse)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.