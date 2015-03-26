版本:
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Mexico's Cemex has earmarked $100 mln of assets for sale - CEO

(Corrects throughout after company says it has identified assets to sell, but not yet sold them)

MONTERREY, March 26 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement makers, said on Thursday it had so far earmarked around $100 million worth of assets of the roughly $1 billion to $1.5 billion it is looking to divest.

Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez told journalists the company had identified around $100 million of assets to sell under a divestment plan announced in February.

Gonzalez also said that the company would have more clarity on the asset sales in the second quarter. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez, editing by G Crosse)
