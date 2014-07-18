Mexico's Cemex reports first quarterly profit since 2009

BRIEF-Southern Co announces regular qtrly dividend of $0.58/share, up 2 pct over prior qtr
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
MEXICO CITY, July 18 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement companies, said on Friday it had a second-quarter profit of $76 million, its first quarterly profit since the financial crisis in 2009.
Cemex reported net sales of $4.2 billion, up 4 percent from the April-June period last year. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc may be required to provide passengers a way to tip their drivers, despite its longstanding resistance, if a plan by New York City's taxi regulator is implemented.