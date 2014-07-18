版本:
Mexico's Cemex reports first quarterly profit since 2009

MEXICO CITY, July 18 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement companies, said on Friday it had a second-quarter profit of $76 million, its first quarterly profit since the financial crisis in 2009.

Cemex reported net sales of $4.2 billion, up 4 percent from the April-June period last year. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay, Editing by Franklin Paul)
