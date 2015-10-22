版本:
Mexico's Cemex reports narrower third-quarter loss

MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement companies, on Thursday reported a narrower third-quarter loss.

The company reported a loss of $44 million compared to a loss of $106 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Jason Neely)

