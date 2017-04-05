European Commission blocks Cemex sale of Croatia operations-Cemex

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican cement maker Cemex will keep its Croatian operations after the European Commission blocked their sale to Hungary's Duna-Drava Cement Kft, Cemex said in a statement on Wednesday.
CEMEX Croatia operates 3 cement plants, 7 concrete plants, 2 quarries and a network of maritime and land-based terminals in Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro, the company said.
Duna-Drava Cement KFT is a joint venture owned by German HeidelbergCement AG and Schwenk Zement AG. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.