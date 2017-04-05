版本:
European Commission blocks Cemex sale of Croatia operations-Cemex

MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican cement maker Cemex will keep its Croatian operations after the European Commission blocked their sale to Hungary's Duna-Drava Cement Kft, Cemex said in a statement on Wednesday.

CEMEX Croatia operates 3 cement plants, 7 concrete plants, 2 quarries and a network of maritime and land-based terminals in Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro, the company said.

Duna-Drava Cement KFT is a joint venture owned by German HeidelbergCement AG and Schwenk Zement AG. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
