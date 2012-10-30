版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 21:37 BJT

Mexico's Cemex to raise $300 mln by joining clean energy fund

MEXICO CITY Oct 30 Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Tuesday it will join a clean energy fund that is expected to raise $300 million through a public offer of Capital Development Certificates on Mexico's stock exchange.

Cemex said its participation in the fund would be limited to management and advisory activities, and that it will retain a minority equity stake no higher than 10 percent in sponsored projects.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐