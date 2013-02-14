版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四 22:01 BJT

Cemex sees EBITDA rising sharply by 2016 from 2012

MONTERREY, Mexico Feb 14 Mexican cement maker Cemex expects earnings before income, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to rise to $4.7 billion by 2016, up from $2.6 billion in 2012, Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Zambrano said on Thursday.

