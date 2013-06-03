UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex plans $100 mln investment in Egypt

HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
June 3 Mexico's Cemex , one of the world's five biggest cement companies, plans to invest about $100 million to expand its operations in Egypt, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The Monterrey-based company said "a sizable percentage" of the investment will be used to increase its capacity to use coal, pet coke, and other alternative fuels at its Assiut cement plant.
Overall, the spending plan aims to boost housing, commercial and infrastructure development in the country.
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
* Reshuffle will have short-term impact on company - chairman
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing