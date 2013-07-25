版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 19:30 BJT

Mexico's Cemex reports narrower 2nd-qtr loss

MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement companies, reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday.

The Monterrey-based company reported its loss narrowed to $152 million from $187 million in the year-earlier period.

Net sales rose 4 percent to $4 billion in the second quarter, while operating core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization also was up 4 percent to $730 million, according to a preliminary statement.

Cemex did not immediately give comparative figures for sales and operating core profit in the year-earlier period.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐