Mexico's Cemex seeks to regain investment-grade rating-chairman

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
MEXICO CITY/MONTERREY May 20 Mexican cement maker Cemex will seek to regain its investment grade rating, lost amid a debt-fueled acquisition spree, the company's new Chairman Rogelio Zambrano Lozano said in press conference on Tuesday.
Zambrano Lozano, who was named to the job on Thursday after the sudden death of former CEO Lorenzo Zambrano last Monday, said the company's vision and strategy would remain much the same under its new management.
Fernando Gonzalez, newly appointed as Chief Executive, said that the company will look at opportunities for acquisitions as the cement industry consolidates, but Cemex's priority will be to reduce leverage and return to financial flexibility. (Reporting by Christine Murray, Gabriela Lopez and Elinor Comlay)
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319