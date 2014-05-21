版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 22日 星期四 00:14 BJT

Mexico's Cemex names new chief financial officer

MEXICO CITY May 21 Mexican cement company Cemex on Wednesday named Jose Antonio Gonzalez as its new chief financial officer, replacing former CFO Fernando Gonzalez, who was promoted last week to the chief executive role after Cemex's former CEO suddenly died.

Jose Antonio Gonzalez was previously a finance executive at Cemex.

Although the company has had to make management changes, Cemex will continue the strategy laid out by former CEO Lorenzo Zambrano and seek to regain its investment-grade debt rating, new CEO Gonzalez said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez)
