Mexico's Cemex up more than 9 pct following narrower 4th-qtr loss

MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Shares of Mexican cement maker Cemex on Thursday extended gains to more than 9 percent after the company posted a narrower fourth quarter loss earlier in the day. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)
