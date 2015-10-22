UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex reports narrower third-quarter loss

(Adds analysts' view, detail on revenue)

MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement companies, on Thursday reported a narrower third-quarter loss, missing analysts' expectations of a small profit, as a cut in expenses failed to offset a dip in revenue.

The company reported a loss of $44 million compared to a loss of $106 million a year earlier, adjusted for asset sales in the quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to report a $1 million profit, helped by lower costs and expenses.

Revenue fell 9 percent to $3.7 billion, which a 10-percent decline in expenses to $800 million failed to offset.

Core operating profit, or operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, fell 10 percent to $677 million. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Jason Neely)