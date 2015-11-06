Mexico's Cemex says strong dollar may delay higher debt rating

MEXICO CITY Nov 5 The chief executive of
Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement
companies, said on Thursday that the strength of the U.S. dollar
could postpone the ability of the company to win back an
investment grade debt rating.
Cemex, burdened with a heavy debt load from its 2007
acquisition of Australia's Rinker, has been focusing on reducing
debt in a bid to regain an investment-grade rating by 2018.
"The question now is what to expect with respect to the
strength of the dollar. If it stays like this, then getting our
investment grade will be displaced for one or two years more,"
CEO Fernando Gonzalez told reporters at an event in Mexico City.
Cemex operates in 50 countries and much of its income is in
currencies that have sank against the dollar this year, cutting
into revenue that is reported in the U.S. currency.
Gonzalez also said that the company was interested in
entering the Cuban market. Cemex is the biggest cement supplier
in the Caribbean.
(Reporting by Noe Torres in MEXICO CITY and Gabriela Lopez in
MONTERREY)