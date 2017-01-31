版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三

Mexico's Cemex sells unit for $500 million to reduce debt

MEXICO CITY Jan 31 A U.S. subsidiary of Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement producers, sold a concrete tubing unit for approximately $500 million, the company said on Tuesday.

In a statement sent to Mexico's stock exchange, Cemex said proceeds from the transaction would be used to reduce debt. (Reporting by Natalie Schachar)
