Mexico's Cemex launches debt swap

BRIEF-Square Inc prices $400 million convertible notes offering due 2022
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexican cement maker Cemex on Thursday launched a debt swap as it struggles with a heavy debt burden and a stagnant construction market.
The company, which presented creditors with details of the plan last week, hopes the refinancing will give it breathing room ahead of 2014, when it has $7.25 billion in debt due to expire.
The exchange offer ends on Aug. 20, Cemex said in a statement.
Cemex has been working its way out of deep debt obligations for the past three years after it was swamped by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown shortly after paying out some $16 billion to buy Australian peer Rinker.
Cemex shares closed down 3.1 percent on the New York Stock Exchange at $6.54. The shares listed on Mexico's stock exchange were unchanged from Wednesday at 8.79 pesos.
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy on a market that accounts for about half its sales.