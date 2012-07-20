Mexico's Cemex posts slightly narrower second-quarter loss

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
MEXICO CITY/MONTERREY, July 20 Mexico's Cemex , one of the world's biggest cement companies, reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Friday.
The Monterrey-based company said its loss had narrowed to $ 1 87 m illion f rom $ 2 09 m illion a year earlier.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.