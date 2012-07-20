版本:
Mexico's Cemex posts slightly narrower second-quarter loss

MEXICO CITY/MONTERREY, July 20 Mexico's Cemex , one of the world's biggest cement companies, reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Friday.

The Monterrey-based company said its loss had narrowed to $ 1 87 m illion f rom $ 2 09 m illion a year earlier.

