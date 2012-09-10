版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 10日 星期一 21:04 BJT

Mexico's Cemex says to proceed with debt exchange

MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 Mexico's Cemex, one of the biggest cement makers in the world, said on Monday it had reached the required acceptance to proceed with a debt exchange, part of a broader refinancing plan aimed at pushing back payment of $7.2 billion of debt.

