2013年 12月 17日

Mexico's Cemex pays off $355 mln in debt ahead of schedule

MEXICO CITY Dec 16 Mexico's Cemex , one of the world's biggest cement companies, said on Monday it has paid off $355 million in notes maturing in 2016.

The company, which has struggled amid the global economic downturn and a heavy debt load from costly acquisitions, reported a wider than expected third quarter loss in October.
