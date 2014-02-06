Mexico's Cemex sees cement volumes rising in 2014

MEXICO CITY Feb 6 Mexico's Cemex expects 2014 cement volumes to increase in the mid-single-digit range, according to a company presentation to analysts on Thursday.

The company said it plans to spend about $645 million this year. Of that amount, Cemex will spend about $505 million on maintenance and $140 million in strategic investments.

Cemex earlier on Thursday reported a narrower fourth-quarter loss, helped by higher cement sales and prices.