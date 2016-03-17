版本:
Mexico's Cemex raises its cash flow objective for 2016

MEXICO CITY, March 17 Mexican construction firm Cemex said on Thursday that it will raise its cash flow objective this year by 75 percent, from $200 million to $350 million. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

