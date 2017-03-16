CORRECTED-Cemex eyes possible U.S. growth from border wall, infrastructure

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
(Corrects currency error to $2.5 billion USD, not 2.5 billion pesos)
MEXICO CITY, March 16 Mexican cement maker Cemex sees potential growth in its U.S. operations from the construction of the Trump administration's proposed border wall as well as expected infrastructure spending, the company said in an investor presentation on Thursday.
The company also expects asset disinvestments to reach up to $2.5 billion and debt reduction by as much as $4 billion in 2017, Cemex said. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.