UPDATE 1-U.S.-Mexico border wall could boost cement industry -Cemex

(Adds details from Cemex on potential growth, demand)
MEXICO CITY, March 16 The cement industry will
potentially grow from U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed
border wall with Mexico and his infrastructure spending plan,
the Cemex company said at an investor presentation on Thursday.
Cemex SAB de CV said it expects asset
disinvestments to reach up to $2.5 billion and debt reduction by
as much as $4 billion in 2017.
One slide in the presentation said that Cemex, which has
extensive U.S. operations including cement plants and
distribution centers near the Mexican border, estimated growth
of 4-6 percent in U.S. cement demand between 2016 and 2019
because of infrastructure projects.
Cemex shares have risen by 64.7 percent in the past 12
months, and are up 4.4 percent this year.
(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant
McCool)