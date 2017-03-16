UPDATE 1-U.S.-Mexico border wall could boost cement industry -Cemex

(Adds details from Cemex on potential growth, demand)

MEXICO CITY, March 16 The cement industry will potentially grow from U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico and his infrastructure spending plan, the Cemex company said at an investor presentation on Thursday.

Cemex SAB de CV said it expects asset disinvestments to reach up to $2.5 billion and debt reduction by as much as $4 billion in 2017.

One slide in the presentation said that Cemex, which has extensive U.S. operations including cement plants and distribution centers near the Mexican border, estimated growth of 4-6 percent in U.S. cement demand between 2016 and 2019 because of infrastructure projects.

Cemex shares have risen by 64.7 percent in the past 12 months, and are up 4.4 percent this year. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool)