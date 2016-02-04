版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 4日 星期四 19:24 BJT

Mexico's Cemex swings to fourth-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 4 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement companies, on Thursday said it made a profit in the fourth quarter, compared to a year-earlier loss.

The company reported a profit of $144 million compared to a loss of $178 million in the year-earlier quarter. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by David Evans)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐