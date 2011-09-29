UPDATE 3-Cemex says will meet covenants, sell assets

* Cemex says committed to reducing leverage
* Expects U.S. operations to be profitable in 2012
* To raise around $1 bln in asset sales by end next yr
(Releads, adds details, background, comments, bylines)
By Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Gabriela Lopez
Sept 29 Mexican cement maker Cemex said it will
meet all its debt commitments and that it plans to sell $1
billion in assets through 2012 to bolster its financial health,
giving some peace of mind to nervous investors.
The company, once the poster-child of the industrial city of
Monterrey's thriving economy, ran into trouble in 2007 when it
bought Sydney-based Rinker just before the U.S. housing market
collapsed and a global recession began.
Last year it convinced bankers to relax some of the
covenants of the debt refinancing deal that saved it from
defaulting on $15 billion of debt in August 2009.
But recent turmoil in global markets triggered concerns
again that Cemex was burning cash faster than expected and
could be close to breaching previously agreed levels of debt
leverage.
"For the third, fourth time, yes, we will meet our
covenants by year end," Chief Executive Lorenzo Zambrano said
during a Thursday gathering in New York after persistent
questioning about Cemex's ability to meet covenants by
December.
Zambrano said the company's debt was 7.16 times earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at
the end of June, just within target. Cemex has promised to cut
debt to no more than seven times earnings by end-2011.
He said he expected annual EBITDA of at least $4.5 billion
to $5 billion mid-cycle, or in about five years.
Last week, the executive went to Twitter to defend his
company, after shares sank close to 30 percent in a single
week. On Thursday, Cemex shares gained 2 percent in Mexico and
more than 3 percent on Wall Street.
The U.S. market, one of Cemex's most important ones among
its more than 50 operations globally, could bring in up to $1.8
billion over that same period, Zambrano said.
Concrete and ready-mix volumes in United States will remain
in the red this year, but in 2012 the outlook is more
optimistic, the company said.
"As you know, our business here is under water," Zambrano
said about the U.S. operation. "Let me be clear: We expect our
U.S. operations to be profitable next year."
U.S. boss Karl Watson Jr. told analysts the company will
cut exposure in markets like Arizona and Las Vegas.
Cemex is set to sell non-core assets -- mostly real estate
holdings like quarries -- to raise additional cash. But some of
those transactions could include swapping assets with other
competitors, management said.
Some $180 million of the expected $1 billion in asset sales
could happen as early as this year.
"We don't want to own assets that aren't core or aren't
producing cash," Zambrano said. "If a business cannot generate
at least a 10 percent return on capital over time, we don't
want to own it."
The company was not considering issuing equity in current
market conditions.
Investors have also been concerned that a fall in the peso
might negatively affect Cemex's earnings. Operations in many
countries -- the bulk of sales come from Europe and Mexico, but
it reports in U.S. dollars -- mean that a stronger dollar cuts
the value of its earnings in euros and pesos.
Zambrano said he expected the peso MXN= to return to
"equilibrium" levels by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Gabriela Lopez, editing
by Gerald E. McCormick and Gunna Dickson)