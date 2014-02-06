版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 6日 星期四 20:34 BJT

Cemex reports narrower fourth-quarter loss

MEXICO CITY Feb 6 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement companies, reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss on Thursday.

The Monterrey-based company said its loss had narrowed to $255 million from $494 million in the year-earlier quarter.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐