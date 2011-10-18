版本:
PREVIEW-Mexico's Cemex seen posting wider loss in Q3

 * WHAT: Cemex third-quarter results
 * WHEN: Wednesday, Oct 26
 * REUTERS FORECAST: Net loss seen widening to $327 mln
 MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct 18 Mexican cement maker
Cemex is seen posting a wider third-quarter loss hurt by weak
cash generation and higher debt costs that could push the
company to miss a key financial promise.
 A Reuters survey among seven analysts shows cement maker
Cemex (CX.N) (CMXCPO.MX) could post a $327 million net loss in
the July-September period, compared to a loss of $89 million in
the same period of last year.
 The peso's 15 percent depreciation against the dollar
during the quarter, a steep decline of Cemex's share price and
the recent purchase of Ready Mix assets in the United States
will likely drive the company breach promises made to lenders.
 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) -- a key indicator of the company's
ability to generate cash -- is seen at $626 million in the
third quarter, slightly below the $649 million generated in the
same period of 2010.
 Ending the year with weaker cash generation could trigger
higher debt-servicing costs for the company, whose share price
plunged more than 55 percent between July and September,
setting a 13-year low at 3.25 pesos.
 A Reuters survey earlier this month showed average
expectation for Cemex's year-end EBITDA at $2.30 billion while
funded debt-- or that backed by instruments such as bonds
maturing in more than a year -- is projected at $16.21 billion.
 Under those projections, the funded debt to EBITDA ratio
would come in at 7.04 times in December, breaching the target
of seven times agreed with creditors last year. At the end of
June, the ratio was 7.16.
 Analysts think that given the deteriorating global market
conditions, Cemex may need a new waiver on the covenants, or
get creditors to agree to a new, lower ratio target in exchange
for a higher one-off interest payment. Creditors could even
demand the immediate sale of assets. [ID:nN1E7931MI]
 Following is a table with the expected results. All figures
in dollars
===============================================================
                      2011          2010        PERCENTAGE
                    JULY-SEPT    JULY-SEPT        CHANGE 
---------------------------------------------------------------
Sales                 3.944 bln      3.765 bln      4.75 pct
EBITDA                  626 mln        649 mln     -3.54 pct
Operating profit        269 mln        284 mln     -5.28 pct
Net profit             -327 mln        -89 mln       n/c*
================================================================
 ($1 = 13.8835 at end September)
 (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez, editing Bernard Orr;
gabriela.lopez@thomsonreuters.com; +52 81 8345-7677))

