Cement maker Cemex raises gray cement prices 4 pct in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, July 11 Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Thursday it will raise prices for its gray cement in Mexico by about 4 percent from July 15.

The price increase is to offset higher production costs, the company said in a statement.
