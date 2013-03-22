CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Mexico's Cemex sees U.S. sales volumes up 8 pct in 2013

UPDATE 1-Food producer Strauss expands coffee stake as profit hit by recall
* To buy remaining 25.1 pct of Strauss Coffee for 257 mln euro (Adds details, CEO comments)
(Corrects after company says CEO misspoke. Comments in first paragraph refer to industry-wide volumes rather than Cemex alone.)
MONTERREY, March 21 Mexican cement maker Cemex expects industry-wide U.S. sales volumes to rise 8 percent in 2013, Cemex Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Zambrano said on Thursday at the company's annual general meeting. (Reporting by Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Mair)
* To buy remaining 25.1 pct of Strauss Coffee for 257 mln euro (Adds details, CEO comments)
DUBAI, March 28 Amazon.com has agreed to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com, thwarting a last minute bid by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar's Emaar Malls .
KHOBAR/DUBAI, March 28 Citigroup has formally applied for a licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a move to return to the country after an absence of nearly 13 years.