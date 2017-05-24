Mexico cenbank to create local forex body, adhere to best practices

MEXICO CITY May 24 During the second half of
2017, Mexico's central bank will organize a local foreign
exchange committee to meet market players as part of a global
push for best practices in currency markets, the bank said in a
presentation published Wednesday.
Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens said the central
bank will adhere to best practice forex rules, designed by the
Bank for International Settlements' Foreign Exchange Working
Group and due to be published on May 25, and will only conduct
operations with institutions that also stick to the new code.
Carstens said the committee will discuss relevant issues
that affect the forex market, adding that the central bank will
continue to work with other authorities to create a code of
conduct in the coming months for local fixed income markets.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)