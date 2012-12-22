版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 22日 星期六 08:31 BJT

Mexico's finmin says cenbank nominee sends positive signal

MEXICO CITY Dec 21 Mexican finance minister Luis Videgaray said on Friday that the nomination of economist Javier Guzman to serve on the board of the country's central bank signals the government's commitment to prudent monetary policy.

Guzman, a Yale-educated economist who has worked at the International Monetary Fund and the Center of Latin-American Monetary Studies (CEMLA), where he currently serves as director general.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐