Mexico's Chedraui sees sales rising 6.2-7.2 pct in 2015

MEXICO CITY Jan 7 Mexico's No. 3 supermarket chain, Grupo Comercial Chedraui, on Wednesday said it expects to open 10 new stores in 2015 that will help boost its sales by between 6.2 percent and 7.2 percent compared with last year.

Chedraui expects same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, to rise by between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent in Mexico and between 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent in the United States, it said in a statement.

The company, which is Mexico's third largest by number of stores behind market leader Wal-Mart de Mexico and No. 2 Organizacion Soriana, had 261 stores, including 47 in the United States, at the end of the 2014 third quarter.

Nine of the planned new stores will be in Mexico and one will be in the United States, the company said.

Chedraui said it expects a 2015 profit margin similar to last year's. The company has not yet set a date for reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year results.

Shares in the company were up 0.64 percent at 41.00 pesos in afternoon trading after the announcement.