Mexico, China textile talks falter; WTO dispute panel eyed

* Mexico could file for dispute panel after Dec. 15
* Host of other countries seek to join dispute, Mexico says
MEXICO CITY Nov 22 Mexico will likely ask the
World Trade Organization to settle a dispute with China over
government aid to textile makers after bilateral talks failed to
reach a deal, an economy ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
Mexico's economy ministry said in a statement that trade
officials from both countries had met but that they could not
come to an agreement. The ministry said that it still hoped to
negotiate a solution, but that it would defend Mexico's
interests under WTO rules.
Formerly requesting a dispute panel "is a natural step once
an agreement is not reached during the consultation period," an
economy ministry spokesman said.
The economy ministry said Australia, Brazil, Colombia, the
European Union, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru and the United States
had expressed interest to join Mexico in its complaint.
China refused to allow other countries to participate in
talks, the ministry said.
In October, Mexico filed a complaint with the WTO accusing
China of giving tax breaks and other favorable deals to its own
clothing and textile businesses, starting the clock on a 60-day
deadline for a bilateral deal under WTO rules.
Mexico could ask the WTO to rule on the case after Dec. 15,
the ministry said.
In its complaint, Mexico said Beijing was effectively
subsidizing Chinese textile and clothing firms by exempting them
from income taxes, value-added taxes and municipal taxes.
Mexico also said Chinese support including cash payments
from government agencies and discounts on loans, land rights and
electricity prices broke WTO regulations.
The textiles spat is Mexico's fourth WTO complaint against
China. The two countries are top competitors in the U.S. market
and vie against one another for foreign investment.