UPDATE 1-Big Chinese firm unveils plan to develop Mexican industrial park

(Updates with confirmation of signing of agreement)
By Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY Oct 27 State-owned China
Communications Construction Company (CCCC) reached a preliminary
accord on Tuesday to build an industrial park in Mexico that
could become one of the biggest-ever Chinese investments in
Latin America's second-largest economy.
The government of the western state of Jalisco and Liu
Yueping, Americas chief of CCCC, signed a memorandum
in Guadalajara, the state capital, to develop the park. It could
give China a major foothold to supply the North American market.
The two sides agreed to carry out a six-month feasibility
study to identify a suitable location and for two trips by
officials to China to assess which manufacturing companies could
participate. Jalisco officials hope that dozens will come.
"This is going to be a key source of jobs that will have an
impact not just in our state, but also nationally," Jalisco's
governor, Aristoteles Sandoval, said in a statement.
State officials told Reuters the plan is to develop a site
of around 500 hectares (1,235 acres), with the Jalisco
government paying for half the land, and the Chinese the rest.
Paying for the park's development would fall to the Chinese
alone, they added.
The announcement is welcome news for Jalisco, which emerged
relatively unscathed over the weekend after bearing the brunt of
the impact of Hurricane Patricia, the biggest storm ever
recorded in the Western Hemisphere.
How much the Chinese invest, which companies will come and
where the park would be will depend on results of the
feasibility study. The companies would have to be manufacturers
for the project to go ahead, Jalisco officials said.
Industrial parks of a similar size developed in Mexico by
global manufacturers have involved investment of sums ranging
from hundreds of millions of dollars to more than $1 billion.
Guadalajara, the second-largest city in the country,
occupies a strategic position between the biggest Mexican
container port, Manzanillo, and the industrial belt of central
Mexico, which is well-connected to the United States.
If the project in Jalisco proceeds, it would help mend
economic fences between Mexico and China after they were damaged
last year when President Enrique Pena Nieto abruptly canceled a
$3.75 billion Chinese-led project in Mexico.
The high-speed rail contract awarded to a group led by China
Railway Construction Corp Ltd was revoked as media reports
surfaced that Pena Nieto's wife was in the process of buying a
luxury house from one of the consortium's Mexican partners.
The cancellation caused dismay in Beijing and came just
ahead of Pena Nieto's first official state visit to China, which
has so far made little foreign direct investment in Mexico.
Between 1999 and June 2015, Chinese FDI in Mexico was $380
million, less than that of Ireland, Puerto Rico and Taiwan, and
accounted for under 0.1 percent of the total amount, according
to Mexican government data. The U.S. sum was $186 billion.
China's rapid economic growth over the past two decades has
led to a much sharper rise in its labor costs than in Mexico,
making the latter increasingly attractive for manufacturers.
(Additional reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Gabriel
Stargardter in Mexico City; Editing by Paul Simao and Dan
Grebler)