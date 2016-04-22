China to extend Mexican industrial park feasibility study -sources

MEXICO CITY, April 22 State-owned China
Communications Construction Company (CCCC) will extend by three
months a feasibility study for a major industrial park in the
western Mexican state of Jalisco, two Mexican officials familiar
with the matter said.
Jalisco's government and CCCC agreed in October
to carry out a six-month study of the project, which could
become one of the biggest Chinese investments in Mexico and give
China an important foothold to supply the North American market.
"There will be a three-month extension to the analysis time
so that the project is a success," one of the officials said on
condition of anonymity.
The second official said the Chinese company wanted more
time to settle on a suitable location and would agree to the
extension in mid-May, when a high-level Chinese delegation is
expected to visit Jalisco's state capital, Guadalajara.
The plan calls for development of a site of around 500
hectares (1236 acres) for Chinese high-tech manufacturers near
Guadalajara.
CCCC did not reply to a request for comment.
If the project in Jalisco proceeds, it could help mend
fences between Mexico and China that were damaged in late 2014
when President Enrique Pena Nieto abruptly canceled a $3.75
billion Chinese-led rail project in Mexico.
The contract to build a high-speed rail awarded to a group
led by China Railway Construction Corp Ltd was revoked as media
reports surfaced that Pena Nieto's wife was in the process of
buying a luxury house from one of the consortium's Mexican
partners.
The cancellation caused dismay in Beijing and came just
ahead of Pena Nieto's first official state visit to China, which
has so far made little foreign direct investment in Mexico.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Additional reporting by Brenda Goh
in Shanghai; Editing by Paul Simao)