UPDATE 5-Mexico scraps $3.75 bln China rail deal ahead of state visit

By Michael O'Boyle and Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexico has revoked a $3.75
billion high-speed rail contract from a Chinese-led consortium
after its uncontested bid prompted an outcry from lawmakers,
souring a state visit to China next week by President Enrique
Pena Nieto.
After the contract to build the link was awarded on Monday,
opposition politicians accused the government of favoring the
group led by China Railway Construction Corp Ltd,
the sole bidder.
Mexico's communications and transport ministry, which has
defended the bid process, said on Friday it expects to re-run
the tender in late November under the same terms, and would keep
it open for six months to enable all interested parties to
participate.
"The president wants this project which is so important for
Mexico to not be questioned, to have absolute clarity,"
Transportation Minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza said.
"We expect more participation from train makers in the new
tender," he added. China Railway Construction can take part in
the new tender and could be eligible for compensation because
Mexico's government withdrew the contract, he said.
Since Pena Nieto took office in late 2012, he has tried to
forge closer ties with China after years of manufacturing
rivalry between two nations seeking to supply the U.S. market.
Announcing the contract on Monday, Mexico's government said
the 210-km (130-mile) line to connect Mexico City and the
central city of Queretaro would cost 50.82 billion pesos ($3.74
billion), including the build cost and five years of operation.
The proposal came with a 20-year, Chinese government-backed
credit to cover most of the project's value, at interest rates
below those available even to Mexico's government.
News of the cancellation helped to drag down Chinese stocks
on Friday and is an embarrassment for Pena Nieto ahead of his
trip to China. He is due to unveil a joint investment fund with
China, which has so far invested a tiny fraction in Mexico of
the billions of dollars it has spent in Latin America.
The fund could be worth up to $5 billion, officials say.
China's CSR Corp Limited and China Railway Construction,
both involved in the bid, could not immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters. Chinese financial news magazine Caixin,
however, reported that both companies said they were unaware and
surprised when contacted for confirmation.
Shares in China Railway Construction shed nearly 5 percent
in their biggest drop since June 2013 after the news.
MORE TIME
Opposition lawmakers on Thursday questioned Ruiz Esparza
over the deal, accusing the government of providing information
to help the Chinese-led consortium and its Mexican partners.
Senators asked how 16 companies had pulled out of the
bidding on such a prestigious project. Javier Corral of the
center-right National Action Party (PAN) accused the government
of sharing information with the winning team ahead of time.
Ruiz Esparza denied the accusations.
Francisco Burquez, a PAN senator who had attacked the deal,
said he believed the about-turn was due to domestic political
pressure and media reports that noted Mexican winners of the bid
were friends of Pena Nieto, but not outside intervention.
"I don't see anything beyond this," he told Reuters, calling
the cancellation a major victory for transparency in Mexico.
Germany's Siemens and Canada's Bombardier
were among the companies to express an interest in the
project, which is meant to move 27,000 passengers daily from
Queretaro at speeds of up to 300 km per hour (186 mph).
Siemens' Mexico rail chief told Reuters last month that the
company, along with Bombardier and France's Alstom PA,
had asked for more time to prepare a bid, a request he said was
denied by the transport ministry.
An Alstom spokeswoman said the group would consider a tender
relaunch, but would need six to eight months to draw up an
offer. Bombardier spokesman Marc Laforge declined to comment on
whether the company would bid. Siemens also declined comment.
Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) was
frequently accused of fostering crony capitalism when it ruled
Mexico for most of the 20th century. Much economic power is
still concentrated in the hands of a few families in Mexico.
The government earlier said Pena Nieto would cut short his
trip to Asia amid rising protests over the disappearance of 43
students in southwestern Mexico who are feared to have been
massacred by a drug cartel working with corrupt police.
(Additional reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez in Mexico City,
Samuel Shen in Shanghai, Natalie Huet in Paris, Georgina Prodhan
in Berlin and Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Clara
Ferreira Marques, Kieran Murray and W Simon)