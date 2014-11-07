Mexico sees nixed train tender re-run in late Nov, to keep open 6 mths

MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexico's government expects to re-run in late November a $3.75 billion high-speed rail contract it revoked after an uncontested bid by a Chinese-led consortium prompted an outcry from lawmakers, Transportation Minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza said on Friday.

After the contract to build the link was awarded on Monday, opposition politicians accused the government of favoring the group led by China Railway Construction Corp Ltd, the sole bidder, and rival companies cited a narrow bid window.

The new tender will remain open for 6 months to give other potential bidders time to participate, Ruiz Esparza said, adding China Railway Construction Corp Ltd could also take part.

"Hopefully now there will be a bigger participation as there has been in other cases," Ruiz Esparza said.

