版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 00:11 BJT

Mexico files WTO dispute over Chinese textile subsidies

GENEVA Oct 15 Mexico filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday to challenge China's support for its clothing and textile industries, the WTO said in a statement.

The wide-ranging complaint cites exemptions from income tax, value-added tax and municipal taxes; discounts on loans, land rights and electricity prices; support for the cotton sector; and cash payments from government agencies.

By launching the legal process, Mexico has triggered a 60-day window for China to resolve the dispute by giving a satisfactory explanation or otherwise meeting its concerns. After that, Mexico could ask the WTO to adjudicate on the case in the hope of forcing China to change its laws.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐