U.S. investigates Citigroup ties to Mexican billionaire -report

MEXICO CITY Aug 17 The U.S. Justice Department
is looking into Citigroup Inc's dealings with companies linked
to Mexican billionaire Carlos Hank Rhon as part of an expanding
investigation into the bank's money-laundering controls,
Bloomberg reported on Monday.
U.S. officials asked Citigroup to provide information
on accounts tied to four businesses affiliated with Hank Rhon,
according to the news agency. These include two units each of
Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA and Grupo Hermes
SA, which are controlled by Hank Rhon and his family.
The Justice Department asked the bank to provide similar
paperwork for a fifth firm, Banco Monex, that's not connected to
Hank Rhon, Bloomberg said.
U.S. Justice Department spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle declined to
comment.
Officials at Interacciones and Citigroup declined to
immediately comment while those at Monex and Hermes could not be
reached.
The Justice Department is examining anti-money laundering
practices at Banco Nacional de Mexico, Citigroup's Mexico unit
known as Banamex, to see if any of its clients were involved in
money laundering, the news agency said.
Neither Hank Rhon nor any of his companies have been accused
of wrongdoing, the report said.
Mexico City-based Banco Nacional de Mexico embarrassed
Citigroup last year when it lost more than $500 million on
fraudulent loans to a supplier of state-run oil giant Pemex
.
Bloomberg reported last month that U.S. authorities had
expanded their money-laundering probe to Citigroup's Mexican
unit.
