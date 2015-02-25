版本:
Mexico's Coke Femsa reports flat fourth-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 25 Coca-Cola Femsa, the biggest Coke bottler in Latin America, on Wednesday reported a 0.3 percent increase in its fourth-quarter profit.

The company reported a profit of 3.075 billion pesos ($209 million), compared to a profit of 3.066 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
