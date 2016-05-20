Coke Femsa says Venezuelan plants operating on low sugar stocks

MONTERREY May 20 Coca-Cola Femsa,
Latin America's biggest Coke bottler, said on Friday its
Venezuelan plants are operating with low sugar stocks, which
could cause temporary interruptions in future production of
sugar-based drinks.
Coke Femsa, which operates across Latin America including
four plants in Venezuela, said its sugar suppliers in the South
American country have temporarily halted operations due to a
shortage.
"We are speeding up specific actions that allow us to face
this situation in coordination with our suppliers, the
authorities and our employees," the company said in a statement.
The company said the Venezuelan plants are currently forced
to draw down existing sugar supplies.
Venezuela is in the midst of a deep recession, and
spontaneous demonstrations and looting have become more common
amid worsening food shortages, frequent power cuts and the
world's highest inflation.
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Leslie Adler)